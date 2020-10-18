Thailand Introduces Incentives for Associations Tied to Social Change

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

In recent months, as new health and safety measures have gradually allowed for the return of tourism and business events in Thailand, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has introduced new incentives for international associations to meet in the destination.

The strategy, called Convene Plus, offers cash grants, digital marketing support, and other resources to live or hybrid business events held at a Thai venue or to conventions that utilize Thai service providers. Qualifying groups must have 50 or more international attendees (either on-site or online) and hold their event by Sept. 30, 2021.

Business events have been and continue to be a significant driver of the Thai economy. But they can also be vehicles for social and environmental change. Priority will be given to knowledge-based events that seek to make such an impact, with additional monetary resources available for associations, NGOs, and other entities whose focus overlaps with one of







Thailand’s six key industry focuses — digital transformation, medical innovation, agriculture and biotechnology, robotics, food for future, and knowledge development. Groups whose programs seek to make a larger environmental, economic, or social impact — for example, offering scholarships or free attendance for local students — will also receive funding.

Other recent bureau initiatives aimed at supporting recovery in the industry include new health and safety protocol developed in collaboration with the Thai Ministry of Public Health and industry stakeholders, as well as the Virtual Meeting Space (VMS) — a new platform for organizers to host virtual components of their programs. In June, Thailand entered the fourth phase of recovery, which eased restrictions on the size of gatherings. TCEB also has held two industry-focused events in recent months — “Thai MICE and the Post-COVID-19 New Normal” and “Thailand MICE United.” The latter, a hybrid event held in early September, drew 6,000 total virtual and on-site attendees for a full-day program consisting of a trade show, a technology showcase, and numerous panels.

For the latest COVID-19 related travel advisories in Thailand, visit TCEB’s dedicated webpage.