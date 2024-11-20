People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Tyler Gosnell

The U.S. Travel Association has appointed Tyler Gosnell to the newly created role of managing director, international inbound travel. In this role, Gosnell will coalesce the leading players in the international inbound segment, identify new opportunities to grow the market, and help strengthen U.S. Travel’s IPW international trade show. Previously, Gosnell served as chief brand and marketing officer at Visit Salt Lake.

Adrienne Breaux

Adrienne Breaux has been named director of sales and marketing at The Royal Sonesta New Orleans. With a decade of experience as an executive committee member in the hotel industry, Breaux brings a wealth of experience managing teams, implementing sales strategies, and generating business to her new role. Previously, she worked at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter as director of sales and marketing.

Bo Nylandsted Larsen

Koplin Hotels has hired Bo Nylandsted Larsen for the newly established role of chief commercial officer. Larsen has more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience from the global market, with a career that started at Scandinavian Airlines before moving to Cruise Baltic and Cruise Copenhagen. His expertise encompasses strategic sales, marketing, partnerships, strategy, and product development across rapidly evolving sectors. In his new role, Larsen will help expand Koplin Hotels into new market segments.