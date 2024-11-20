Unlocking the Event Housing Block Dilemma

When only two out of five of your registrants book their housing within the designated room block, you know you’re trying to work with a flawed industry model. And this stat is not isolated to a particular event, it’s an industry-wide average that has steadily declined from higher levels in the past, and now shows signs of dropping from 40 percent to only 30 percent booking in the block.

This low room-block pickup negatively impacts revenues for all parties involved.

Historically, a guaranteed room block has enabled event organizers to have greater negotiating power for meeting space and other concessions, but the risk of attrition has made this model no longer viable for many. There remains, however, plenty of compelling reasons why organizers and hotels need to have a handle on housing.

Since the pandemic, the problem of fewer registrants booking within in the contracted room block has become more acute. Among them: rate sensitivity — in May 2024, the average daily rate for a hotel room in the U.S. was $158, the second-highest ever; and the trend of attendees waiting until the last minute to register for the event and then book their housing is a lingering aftereffect of the pandemic.

The question of how to address this broken events industry model brought together the same group of representatives from hotel brands and housing services providers, including onPeak, for three PCMA Housing Experience Roundtables, held in May, June, and August this year.

Here are highlights from those conversations:

Contributing Factors to Low Room-Block Utilization

Late booking decisions — Participants identified attendees’ late booking decisions — often past the cut-off date for room blocks — as a key challenge contributing to only 40 percent booking in the block. The group agreed that this behavior seems to have been exacerbated by the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, with people delaying the decision to attend until the last minute. One participant cited a recent citywide event in which half of the participants registered within three weeks of the conference. This last-minute uptick in registration makes it challenging for planners and hotels to accurately forecast and for hotels to manage inventory.

Efforts to encourage early bookings through discounts, points, or other incentives, according to the group, have had limited success — and sometimes backfired by leading to more cancellations.

Rate sensitivity — Higher room rates were cited as a factor contributing to later bookings and reduced block utilization, especially for exhibitors booking multiple rooms. In addition, the availability of lower rates outside contracted room blooks — particularly in cities with high hotel inventory and especially during periods of lower compression — makes it difficult to incentivize attendees to book within the block.

Corporate travel policies — The true addressable opportunity could be smaller than it may seem, it was suggested, as a significant portion of attendees are bound by corporate travel policies that require them to book through specific channels or to negotiate rates.

A poor user experience — Registrants’ experience in booking housing is often described as cumbersome and lacking in transparency. Registrants are frustrated by the inability to see their reservations in loyalty program apps (see below), they are confused by confirmation numbers, and experience difficulties when booking on shoulder or peak nights, leading many to forgo the process altogether, finding it more convenient to book on their own.

Loyalty program integration — Attendees are influenced in their booking decisions by their loyalty to hotel brands and their desire to earn and redeem points in loyalty programs they belong to. This leads them to book directly with hotels, even if the rates are slightly higher than the contracted room-block rates because they can’t seamlessly integrate loyalty programs into the housing process. And when registrants do go through the process of booking in the block through housing companies using their loyalty program info, there is often a delay in points being reflected in their accounts.