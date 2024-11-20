5 Top Reasons to Meet in Greensboro

When you’re planning your next meeting, put Greensboro at the top of the list. The Southern hospitality, exceptional meeting venues, and quality accommodations are ideal for your event.

Location, location, location

Accessibility counts. Greensboro is centrally positioned in North Carolina and along the Eastern Seaboard, making getting there a breeze. Greensboro is halfway between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, making it just a short trip from many major East Coast cities and more than half of the U.S. population.

Meeting spaces that meet your needs

Greensboro can host large meetings at the Joseph A. Koury Convention Center, offering 250,000 square feet of versatile meeting space to accommodate up to 6,000 attendees. The Greensboro Complex has nine venues. Greensboro also features venues for mid-size events and smaller, unique places like the Cadillac Service Garage, a former dealership built in 1921 with its classic historical showroom and gardens that accommodates up to 225 guests.

Quality without a big price tag

At a time when everyone is watching the bottom line, Greensboro is budget friendly. Greensboro delivers on affordability without sacrificing quality.

Elevate your meeting with extracurricular experiences

Corporate events aren’t only about business; bonding and building relationships are just as important. From the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts to the Greensboro Science Center, local breweries, and Top Golf, Greensboro offers experiences that attendees will talk about long after they’ve gone home.

Excellent transportation network

With the Piedmont Triad International Airport, four major interstates (I-85, I-40, I-73, and I-74), and easy rail access, getting to Greensboro is a breeze.