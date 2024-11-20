Unique Venues to Elevate Your Event

When it comes to a convention, conference, or trade show, it’s not only about the business that gets done, but the time beyond the sessions where attendees build bonds. At MGM Resorts, there are new experiences to do just that. You have to be here for your next meeting.

Mandalay Bay

The new spot at Mandalay Bay is Swingers. How fast can you say fun? The mood is set with the 1920’s English country estate where there’s undulating crazy mini golf courses, a carnival with classic games and prizes, cocktail bars, and some of the best street food anywhere. With multiple semi-private spaces, small groups as well as exclusive buyouts up to 1,500 can be accommodated.

Dine at Orla, for a night that recalls the aromatic markets and bazaars of the Mediterranean and features the cuisine of the Mediterranean and Middle East.

MGM Grand

Make memories at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Luchini takes classic Italian American fare to new heights, accentuating the flavors of New York and delights like homemade pasta, pizzas, salads and more. A bonus is Chez Bippy, a speakeasy nestled in Luchini, with its chic vibe and craft cocktails.

For a bit of nostalgia, there’s the Friends Experience. Learn about the show’s production and costume design, anticipate activations, and get a cool behind-the-scenes peek at the hit show.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LPM Restaurant & Bar is like an adventure through the Riviera, with culinary roots inspired by the south of France and Coastal Italy. Specialty cocktails pay homage to French artist Jean Cocteau, and a lively outdoor-indoor space takes its cue from La Belle Epoque.

Bellagio

There’s no shortage of venues at Bellagio that are sure to please a crowd. The Como Poolside Café and Bar offers great food and cocktails al fresco. Put The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars on the agenda. Glitz and glamour in an intimate atmosphere set the stage for a night of entertainment that meeting attendees will talk about long after they’ve gone home.