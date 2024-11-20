Meet at the Phoenix Convention Center for Fun in the Sun

The Phoenix Convention Center (PCC) is Arizona’s premier meetings and events venue, known for its innovative customer service and vibrant downtown location in the nation’s fifth largest city. But it’s between meetings that your attendees will really delight in everything the city has to offer.

“The Phoenix climate is exceptional,” notes Jerry Harper, director, Phoenix Convention Center & Venues, “which is one reason we’re a huge draw for the events community.” The reliably sunny weather is especially welcome when much of the rest of the U.S. is slogging through the gray winter months, so be sure to build in time during your event to discover the great outdoors!

The ideal outside gathering spot

The 80,000 square foot outdoor space adjacent to the convention center, Canyon on Third, is an urban event space like no other. After a long day of meetings, attendees can gather there for drinks and food, live music and other entertainment, team-building activities, and so much more. The space is designed to take full advantage of the coolest and most comfortable times of day, making the most of Phoenix’s natural light and surroundings.

Adventures within reach

Many meeting attendees who come to Phoenix decide to extend their stay, and no wonder: The city is a short drive to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Grand Canyon; and there are endless opportunities for trail hikes and scenic bike rides even closer at hand—some 50 miles of hiking trails are within Phoenix’s boundaries alone.

A little friendly competition

Nearly 200 golf courses can be found in and around the Phoenix area. Your attendees can take advantage of the gorgeous Sonoran Desert views and experience some world-famous competitive courses during their visit.