Top Reasons to Start Planning Your Next Meeting in Cincy

When it comes to conventions, Cincy is just getting started. Situated within 500 miles of 60 percent of the U.S. population, Cincinnati is the quintessential Midwest meeting destination. But convenience is just the beginning. Cincinnati’s compact downtown is undergoing an $800 million transformation, developing a first-class Convention District. This significant investment will bring state-of-the-art meeting facilities, world-class accommodations, and a vibrant cultural scene—all within a walkable, attendee-friendly environment. Here’s why you’ll want to start planning now to meet in Cincy.
A reimagined convention center
On July 1, 2024, the Duke Energy Convention Center embarked on significant updates and renovations aimed at enhancing its flexibility, functionality, innovation, and environmental sustainability. Set to be completed in 2026, this transformation will introduce cutting-edge meeting rooms and facilities, upgraded ballrooms and exhibit space, and rooftop terrace boasting expansive gathering space and gorgeous views of the city skyline.
Brand new headquarters hotel
Within steps of the convention center, a new 800-room headquarters hotel is scheduled to begin construction in 2025 and open in 2027. Aside from luxurious accommodations within easy walking distance for attendees, the hotel will also offer an additional 80,000 square feet of meeting space and a stunning rooftop pool.
Versatile outdoor plaza
A brand new two-acre park located just across the street from the convention center, Elm Street Plaza, is also in the works. The expansive outdoor space will be ideal for receptions, live music and other entertainment, food trucks, and more. The park will connect seamlessly with the convention center and is set to be complete on the same timeline.
A vibrant cultural scene
The convention district’s walkability, coupled with a free streetcar service, already offers attendees easy access to dozens of exciting restaurants, bars, and retail shops, with more on the way. For those interested in exploring further, the city boasts exciting sports venues, unique breweries, fascinating museums, and a dynamic and ever-evolving art and music scene. Cincy offers a rich culture to enjoy.
A team that delivers
When you plan an event in Cincy, you’re partnering with award-winning convention service professionals dedicated to giving every attendee the VIP treatment.