Top Reasons to Start Planning Your Next Meeting in Cincy

When it comes to conventions, Cincy is just getting started. Situated within 500 miles of 60 percent of the U.S. population, Cincinnati is the quintessential Midwest meeting destination. But convenience is just the beginning. Cincinnati’s compact downtown is undergoing an $800 million transformation, developing a first-class Convention District. This significant investment will bring state-of-the-art meeting facilities, world-class accommodations, and a vibrant cultural scene—all within a walkable, attendee-friendly environment. Here’s why you’ll want to start planning now to meet in Cincy.