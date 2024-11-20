News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Deadlines May Be Vital, but so Is Procrastination
A study published in the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes this month found that the same piece of work is judged more harshly if it is handed in late than if it is handed in on time. But, according toThe Guardian article writer, there just may be such a thing as the right amount of procrastination.
12 Questions That Will Change the Trajectory of Your Future, According to Psychology
Journaling is great for breathing life into your ideas. It’s a way to take your worries, challenges, and fears out of your spinning head for a while to provide relief. And in that relief, your creativity can blossom. Your Tango offers 12 questions to get you started, including: “What’s one thing I would love to create this month that my future self would thank me for?”
The Four Myths That Perpetuate Toxic Productivity, According to a Psychotherapist
In Israa Nasir’s new book, the psychotherapist explores how we perpetuate toxic productivity in our personal and professional lives. Fast Company’s excerpt of the book lays out four productivity myths — like the early bird gets the worm — that can work against us.
Deciding Whether to Cancel or Keep Your One-on-One Meetings
Forbes offers advice on how to determine whether your one-on-one meetings with team members are useful or not and what you may want to consider instead.