Consider Arlington, Texas, for a Destination Offering Expert Meetings and Lots of Fun

If you’re looking to hold your next meeting in a city that seamlessly combines work and play, consider Arlington, Texas.

Located in the center of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Arlington is easily reachable, less than a four-hour flight from most cities around the country. It offers the best of both worlds: ample, adaptable meeting venues to hold events of any size and style and endless opportunities for fun.

The walkable Convention Campus includes the new Arlington Convention Center, which offers 266,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. It is attached to the 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel, a meetings and resort destination, and linked via a skybridge to Live! By Loews, a sports resort and hotel with additional rooms and event space.

Just because your attendees come to Arlington for business doesn’t mean they can’t have fun too. There are many options for after-hours entertainment and sports events and reasons to stay another day.

The Convention Campus is in the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District. When the meetings are over, guests can easily walk to AT&T Stadium, where football’s Dallas Cowboys play; Globe Life Field, home of baseball’s Texas Rangers; Choctaw Stadium; Texas Live!; the Arlington Museum of Art; and many restaurants. The National Medal of Honor Museum is scheduled to open in the area in 2025.

Downtown Arlington, just a short drive away, is filled with live music, shopping, attractions and entertainment. Don’t miss Urban Union, a hotspot featuring restaurants and entertainment in a walkable area.

The diverse food scene in Arlington includes family-owned Lebanese cuisine, one-of-a-kind soul food restaurants, Ethiopian barbecue, authentic Nepalese, Tex-Mex-inspired barbecue, and artisanal coffee and breakfast spots.