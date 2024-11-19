Premier Venues, Acclaimed Dining and Breathtaking Nature, Discover Spokane, Washington

If you’re looking to plan your next meeting in the Western United States, Spokane, Washington, has it all: premier meeting spaces and hotels filled with big-city amenities; a historic downtown; breathtaking nature and outdoor recreation; and an acclaimed food scene.

A walkable destination, Spokane offers the ultimate in convenience.

The 300,000-square-foot Spokane Convention Center is a versatile venue that includes three ballrooms, 30 meeting rooms, four outdoor areas and a performing arts center. Two hotels are connected to the convention center, offering nearly 1,100 hotel rooms and additional meeting and event spaces.

From the convention center area, your attendees are just a short walk away from major attractions. They can catch a United Soccer League or Western Hockey League game, enjoy theater and trendy shops and boutiques.

Spokane has arrived as a foodie haven, featuring every type of cuisine and the latest food trends. There are several James Beard-nominated chefs and many farm-to-table restaurants too. Guests can enjoy the 120 mostly independent restaurants, 14 wine tasting rooms and eight craft breweries that are walkable from the convention center area.

Spokane is a beautiful, four-season destination, and when the meetings are over, there are plenty of outdoor recreation activities, including rafting and kayaking, fishing, golf, hiking and biking, and skiing. There are many lakes and parks to enjoy as well, including downtown’s Riverfront Park.

The city is a breeze to reach. Spokane International Airport features most major airlines, with nonstop flights from 20 destinations in the United States. Spokane is reachable from nearly 80 international destinations through single-stop connecting flights.