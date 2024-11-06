People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Cathy Petersen and Ron Eifert

Destination Dayton has appointed Cathy Petersen as executive vice president. She brings extensive experience in strategic communications and public relations to her new role, having worked across public policy, higher education, and media. She most recently served as chief of public information at Sinclair Community College.

Ron Eifert has been promoted to the role of director of sales. A native of Dayton, Eifert has been a team member at Destination Dayton for 31 years. His expertise in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry has played a crucial role in boosting local tourism and economic growth. In his new role, Eifert will oversee Destination Dayton’s convention and meeting sales team and develop sales strategies, including leveraging the newly renovated Dayton Convention Center that will be completed in 2025.

Michelle Cruz

Michelle Cruz has been appointed as the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development’s (DTTD) new state tourism director. Cruz will be responsible for guiding the development and implementation of the state’s domestic and international marketing and communication strategies, talent/workforce, and business recruitment platforms; oversight of the functions of the DTTD office; as well as working with industry leaders to advance and maximize the New Hampshire brand to a broad set of audiences. Cruz previously served as executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Emily Crane, Max Spradlin, and Kurt Siefert

Visit Indy has announced the addition of two new sales managers and the promotion of an existing team member. Emily Crane has joined the team as an account manager. Crane brings sales experience from her previous role of sales account manager at Topgolf in Nashville. She will handle key accounts throughout the Midwest and West Coast.

Max Spradlin was recently promoted as he approaches his second year with Visit Indy. He will remain focused on expanding initiatives with accounts located on the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Kurt Seifert has joined the team as an account manager. A recent graduate of Purdue University with a degree in sales, Seifert will launch his career at Visit Indy with a focus on strategic accounts in the express market nationwide and on the East Coast.

Mark Jan Kar

Mark Jan Car has been promoted to senior vice president, entertainment, content, and programming for ASM Global, Middle East North Africa region (MENA) as well as general manager of Coca-Cola Arena (CCA) in Dubai. CCA has been his focus since joining ASM Global in 2018, first as commercial director, then leading live entertainment in 2019, to becoming CCA general manager in 2021.

Mary Lynn Novelli

Mary Lynn Novelli, CMP has retired from PCMA after a 40-plus year career working in sales. Novelli spent 15 years at PCMA, where she served as director of business development. Prior to joining PCMA, Novelli served as regional sales manager for Meeting Professionals International in advertising and sponsorship sales. Earlier in her career, Novelli spent 21 years working in hotel sales including positions at Sterling Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, and independent deluxe hotels.