Abby Skinner | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

A few years ago, I had just moved back to Atlanta during the pandemic and was looking for a new job opportunity in the events space. I met a girl named Ronny Coombs at a Taylor Swift themed birthday party, and she absolutely could not recommend PCMA enough for the endless networking opportunities in the exact space I wanted to be in! I ended up attending an event with her and have been a part of the organization ever since!

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

I’ve gotten a lot of value from meeting others in the industry at local events, and I have gained leadership experience from serving on a committee and now the board! I’ve found PCMASE members and leadership to be very approachable, encouraging, and willing to share their knowledge– I’ve definitely turned to a few members I look up to for career advice!

What has been your favorite community service project you have done as a chapter?

About 2 years ago when I first joined the Community Service committee for PCMASE, I coordinated a stuffed animal drive benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta that was really special! Attendees brought stuffed animals for kids in the Cardiac unit since the meeting was around Valentine’s Day, and on-site we all wrote thank you letters to the nurses working in this unit. I enjoyed getting to share the love with those two very special groups of people!

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

There’s no better learning opportunity than being in a room full of people who are absolutely thriving in the industry that you are a part of! My involvement with PCMA makes me feel like I am taking strides in the right direction towards the career and the life I am building.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love travel, yoga, reading, trying new restaurants, prioritizing friendships, and taking my corgi Poppy absolutely everywhere!