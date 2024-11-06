News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

3 Ways to Manage Moments of Work-Induced Anxiety

Owing to our fast-paced workplaces, our collective stress baselines are higher than ever before, and against this backdrop, you might find yourself getting anxious more easily at work. Today, workplace anxiety is common, but it is also manageable and to some degree, even preventable. Start by adopting approaches to support our salience network (the brain’s system for prioritizing and integrating important information) and calm the nervous system. One way to do this, according to Harvard Business Review, is to adopt the salience network hack — every 20 minutes, rotate your neck and eyes and shift your focus between close and distant objects.