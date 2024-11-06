News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Thinking Should Be a Priority, Not a Day-Off Activity
Real change happens through focused attention on a problem. We need deep, uninterrupted thinking time if we want big breakthroughs, says Fast Company. Here are some ideas to carve out more time to devote to deep thinking, like blocking time off on your calendar, silencing notifications, and when in the office, closing your door.
How to Break 8 Toxic Communication Habits
Communication is one of the cornerstones of a successful personal and professional life, yet many of us never receive any formal training on how to do it well. Investing time in learning to better communicate, meanwhile, can improve the way we represent and advocate for ourselves, TIME shares, while also boosting confidence. Here are eight things that get in the way of successfully communicating, including one-upping, distracted listening, and opinion jacking.
3 Ways to Manage Moments of Work-Induced Anxiety
Owing to our fast-paced workplaces, our collective stress baselines are higher than ever before, and against this backdrop, you might find yourself getting anxious more easily at work. Today, workplace anxiety is common, but it is also manageable and to some degree, even preventable. Start by adopting approaches to support our salience network (the brain’s system for prioritizing and integrating important information) and calm the nervous system. One way to do this, according to Harvard Business Review, is to adopt the salience network hack — every 20 minutes, rotate your neck and eyes and shift your focus between close and distant objects.
Scientists Find Diving Headfirst Into Your Workday Will Make You More Productive
Granted, the study focused on workout performance — but the takeaway applies to work as well. Inc. has the story on why starting your day with a productive bang can create natural momentum.