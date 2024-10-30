People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Adam Mather-Brown and Beverley Parker

Adam Mather-Brown, ICC Sydney’s current general manager, has been named CEO. Beverley Parker has been appointed deputy CEO of ICC Sydney and will also retain her position as director of business development. These leadership changes come on the heels of former CEO Geoff Donaghy stepping down in August after a 30-year career with ASM Global, operator of ICC Sydney. Mather-Brown has held leadership positions at major convention centers for 26 years, including a decade spent at ICC Sydney, and is part of the team that launched the venue in 2016.

Jason Sojka

Louisville Tourism has appointed Jason Sojka as vice president of convention development. His responsibilities include managing the convention sales team to achieve annual room night goals, developing and implementing the convention sales and marketing plan, outlining sales objectives and priorities for the convention sales staff, and establishing sales policies and procedures to maximize Louisville as a convention destination. Sojka has more than 20 years of experience working within various segments of the hospitality industry. He most recently worked as director of sales for the Ritz-Carlton Dallas as part of the opening team throughout a renovation and rebranding while the hotel was still operating.

Josiah Taulbee

Josiah Taulbee has become CEO of GoLucid, a consulting firm dedicated to the events space. Taulbee has worked in the industry for two decades, beginning his career as a registration specialist, and worked his way up to becoming an executive for independent show organizer firms in the United States in multiple technology-related roles. Most recently, Taulbee served as executive vice president of business development and strategy at CompuSystems.