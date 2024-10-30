News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Why We’re ‘Consciously Unbossing’ — and What That Means for Our Careers
Employers the world over cannot deny the impact that Gen Z is having in the workplace. From “quiet quitting” to having carefully created “work personas,” the younger generation is paving the way for a completely restructured — and potentially more equitable — working environment, says Harper’s Bazaar. The latest workplace culture that Gen Z is pioneering? “Conscious unbossing.”
Relax, You Haven’t Been Fired. How to Get Better at Accepting Negative Feedback.
Fast Company offers some strategies you can employ if you find yourself panicking every time your manager gives you feedback. You can start by recognizing what it is that sets you off about being criticized.
Work Wives Are Going Extinct
The “work wife” — with whom we share a “we’re-in-this-together” attitude — is becoming less common as remote and hybrid work gets more prevalent. But, asks Marie Claire, is now the time when we need them the most?
Can’t Fly First Class? These Little Hacks Will Give You a Premium Experience in Coach.
HuffPost shares tricks to elevate your flight — while saving a few bucks, too — like using a price monitoring tool.