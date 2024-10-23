People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Julie Coker

Julie Coker, San Diego Tourism Authority’s (SDTA) president and CEO, will depart her role on Dec. 6 to become president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. Coker joined SDTA in June 2020 and led the organization’s sales and marketing efforts through the pandemic into the recovery period. A 30-year travel and tourism industry veteran, Coker has dedicated much of her career to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her commitment led to major SDTA DEI initiatives during her tenure, including the launch of the Tourism Accelerator program and the appointment of the organization’s first director of DEI and community engagement.

Joe Mauro

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston has appointed Joe Mauro as its director of sales and marketing. Mauro began his sales career with Marriott International more than 24 years ago and has extensive sales leadership experience in both property and above property sales. Most recently, Mauro worked as senior account executive for Marriott, where he served as an account leader responsible for delivering total account management across 22 corporate accounts. He also worked as market director of group sales for the Marriott International Northeast group sales office, where he was responsible for leading the above property group sales effort for all Marriott-managed premium and select service brands in the Greater New York area.

Martin McGougan

ASM Global has announced the appointment of events industry specialist Martin McGougan as the group’s regional director, business development for the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. McGougan has more than 20 years of experience working across the Middle East and Scotland. For the last decade, he has been based at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) helping to deliver the government’s Economic Vision 2030 through the development of core markets and the establishment of key business events.