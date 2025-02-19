People on the Move

Author: Convene Editors

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Stacey Church

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) in Atlanta appointed Stacey Church as its new COO, effective February 10. She joins the authority’s leadership team from Dallas Fair Park, where she served as general manager. Church is the first female COO in the GWCCA’s 50-year history.

Prior to her tenure at Dallas Fair Park, Church served nearly five years as assistant general manager at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. She also held leadership roles at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Carmen Rodgers

SearchWide Global has hired Carmen Rodgers as executive recruiter for the Experiential, Tradeshows, Events & Venues division. Rodgers has more than two decades of experience in recruiting and talent management, including roles at EssenceMediacom, Colossal Media, Freeman, and Wyndham Hotels.

Leah Chandler

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, has appointed Leah Chandler, CDME, as its new chief marketing officer, beginning March 17. With more than 20 years of experience in branding, advertising, and destination marketing within the travel and tourism industry, Chandler will lead Brand USA’s global marketing strategy, spearheading efforts to inspire international travel to the U.S. through innovative campaigns. Chandler joins Brand USA from Discover Puerto Rico, where she also served as chief marketing officer, and prior to that position, she was chief marketing officer for Explore Branson.

Josh Valasek

Meet Minneapolis has appointed Josh Valasek as national account executive. With over 20-plus years of experience in sales and marketing within the hospitality and convention industries, Valasek brings a wealth of expertise in driving revenue growth and elevating brand presence for destinations and luxury properties. In this new role, Valasek will focus on promoting Minneapolis as a premier convention and meetings destination, utilizing a strategic approach to secure national accounts and expand the city’s reach within the convention market.

Before joining Meet Minneapolis, Valasek served as national sales director at VisitPittsburgh.