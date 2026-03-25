People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Dustin Arnheim

Choose Chicago has promoted Dustin Arnheim to chief sales officer. He has has served as the organization’s senior vice president of sales and client services since July 2022. In his new role Arnheim will lead Choose Chicago’s global sales strategy, including driving meetings and convention demand, and serve as an ambassador for Chicago across major industry and stakeholder platforms.

Kennedi Judd

Kennedi Judd has joined Informa Markets as its new events operations manager. She has spent the last three years at GES where she was promoted from account associate to associate client services manager. In her new role, Judd will support Natural Products Expo West and other events.