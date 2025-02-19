PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Halee Grimsdale, experience coordinator for e=mc2 events, would like to see the events industry shift from a “take-make-dispose” model to one that prioritizes sustainability in every aspect of events.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would make sustainability a fundamental aspect of every event. While we’ve seen significant progress in recent years — such as the adoption of zero-waste practices, reducing single-use plastics, and the rise of eco-conscious venues — there’s still much to be done. The events industry is a major contributor to global waste, with large-scale events often generating tons of waste from food packaging, decor, and promotional materials. I’d love to see the industry shift from a “take-make-dispose” model to one that prioritizes circularity, where everything is reusable, recyclable, or compostable. Additionally, sustainability should be integrated not just in the logistics, but also in the experiences themselves, whether through digital event solutions to reduce travel-related emissions or incorporating sustainability into event themes and content. The shift toward truly sustainable events will require investment and collaboration, but it’s essential for the long-term health of both our industry and the planet.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

Work/life balance is indeed a challenge in the events industry, especially given the time-sensitive nature of the job. Event professionals often face tight deadlines, late nights, and weekend work — all of which can contribute to burnout. The pressure to deliver an exceptional experience, along with the often unpredictable nature of the job, can make it feel like the lines between work and personal life are always blurred. However, I don’t subscribe to a strict “balance” model, but rather an approach of work/life integration. In this industry, there are times when you need to put in extra hours to meet deadlines. That’s part of the job, but it’s critical to be mindful of the long-term impact on your well-being and to prioritize recovery time after particularly intense periods. I make it a point to step back, take mental health breaks, and engage in activities that help me recharge. Maintaining this awareness allows me to continue performing at a high level without sacrificing my personal life or health.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2025?

One of the biggest challenges facing event professionals in 2025 will be navigating the rising costs of producing events. From venue rentals and technology costs to labor and travel expenses, inflation and other global economic factors have made putting on events significantly more expensive. This creates a dual challenge: First, clients will need to be educated about the increased costs, especially as they impact overall event budgets. Second, the attendees themselves are facing similar pressures in their personal lives, from increased living costs to higher travel expenses. This could result in lower attendance at events, especially for those that require substantial registration fees. The industry will need to find creative, cost-effective strategies to keep events accessible while still delivering exceptional experiences. This might mean more focus on hybrid or virtual events, leveraging technology to enhance engagement while cutting down on in-person costs. It also will require a more strategic approach to budgeting, finding ways to reduce waste and maximize resources without sacrificing quality.

What do you like most about your job?

In my job I have the opportunity to create truly unforgettable experiences that leave lasting impressions. It’s not just about planning an event — it’s about shaping a moment in time that resonates with attendees, leaving them with memories, emotions, and new perspectives. I’m passionate about creating environments where people feel comfortable pushing the boundaries of conversations. Events provide a unique opportunity to foster spaces where attendees can engage in bold, thought-provoking dialogue, challenge assumptions, and explore new ideas. Whether it’s through interactive formats or incorporating diverse viewpoints, the goal is to create an atmosphere that encourages openness and innovation. When people feel empowered to share and question, that’s when the most impactful conversations happen. That kind of environment has the potential to drive real change, both within industries and in broader societal conversations. The opportunity to facilitate that kind of transformative experience is what truly excites me.