Author: Tyler Day

Transforming an idea into a successful new event requires more than just creativity and a clear vision. Last August, mdg and New Hope Network (Informa Markets) worked together to introduce Newtopia Now, a natural, organic, and conscious products industry expo. Here are the lessons we learned.

1.Be audience-centric vs. event-centric — Too often, organizers start the ideation process by focusing on keynote speakers, parties, on-site activations, and all the other fun stuff. Instead, the Newtopia Now team began planning with a deep, foundational understanding of the customer. Through extensive surveys, market research, and interviews with a variety of stakeholders, the team got a good sense of the shifting needs of the industry. These insights helped determine how a new experience could be positioned to fill portfolio gaps and integrate with other offerings in the natural products market. Specifically, we learned of the audiences’ desire to meet new, innovative companies outside of New Hope Network’s flagship exhibition, Expo West; their interest in smaller gatherings; their timing and location preferences and more. These findings all contributed to a strong value proposition and event plan.

2.Don’t be afraid to course correct – Even when there’s a rush to get something off the ground, it’s critical to step back and assess. When the process of translating the compelling value proposition into a logo and visual identity for Newtopia Now began, it became clear that the creative needed to push boundaries further. Knowing that Newtopia Now, led by Vice President of Marketing Chloe Kaufman, would welcome highly original — maybe even borderline “out there” — ideas allowed enough freedom for iteration and experimentation. Ultimately, an identity was created that truly reflected the essence of the new brand.

3.Make your new branding the filter for all to follow — If done right, a new brand should serve as a compass that guides everyone on an event team, including exhibitor sales, education, communications, and more. For Newtopia Now, having a clearly defined mission, vision, and purpose provided cohesion across all disciplines and brought the Newtopia Now story to life.

4.Follow the three C’s – be clear, concise, and compelling — When launching something new and different, the audience won’t grasp the value in 20 seconds. They need short bites of clear information, spread over long periods of time, to get it to click.

That requires a broad reach in tactics, splash moments, the buy-in of early adopters and patience to build a longer awareness phase. And above all else, it requires including a variety of “explainer” content in tactical and messaging strategies. Q&As, FAQs, short-form personal videos, interactive maps on the event website, and similar content help bring authenticity to a campaign and make it easier for prospects to understand what the brand is all about.

5.Embrace experimentation — As with any good campaign, you need to lean heavily into what’s working and throw away what isn’t. Partway through the new event campaign, the Newtopia Now team tested telemarketing as a complementary tactic to the ongoing inbound and paid advertising efforts. It’s not a common tactic now, given the potential of emerging digital channels. Yet this experiment became a game-changer, generating 44 percent of last-touch conversions.

Some of that success is due to this particular event — it offers a smaller, high-touch experience and is a complement to an existing event that holds tremendous brand equity. For other events, tactics that move the needle could be influencer relationships, new paid channels, or even partnerships with media outlets or associations.

Ultimately, it’s this agile approach, built on the foundations of deep audience insights and an inspiring brand identity, that allows a new brand to cut through the noise and bear fruit for years to come.

Tyler Day is marketing strategist and group director at mdg, A Freeman Company, a full-service marketing and public relations firm specializing in B2B events.

Watch Newtopia Now 2024’s wrap-up video: