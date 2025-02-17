Industry and PCMA Mourn Passing of Peter Shure

Author: Michelle Russell

Shure, a pioneer in the business events industry, was inducted in the Events Industry Council’s (EIC) Hall of Leaders in 1999 and was named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree in 2006 by the PCMA Foundation for his work as an educator.

Shure began his writing career as a sportswriter, later joining Gralla Publications as the founding editor of Meeting News magazine, where he worked for 12 years and was also program chairman of Meeting World Conference and Exposition. He joined PCMA in 1991 as editor in chief of Convene, where his signature P.S. column became an industry must-read, elevating the status and growing the circulation of Convene’s audience during his 13 years of service at PCMA. His role was later expanded when he was named senior vice president of marketing and member relations.

In 1994, Shure authored the Executive Summary of the Convention Industry Council (now EIC) economic impact study, which was distributed at the White House Conference on Travel and Tourism. Shure also was the producer of an hour-long documentary, “The Invisible Industry,” broadcast on PBS in 1996, and narrated by Charles Osgood, who described the meetings and hospitality sector as “an industry that no one thinks about, let alone thinks about as an industry.”

In addition to his influential work at Meeting News and Convene, Shure was director of strategic marketing for Conferon/Experient as well as publisher and editorial director of MeetingMentor, a publication for experienced meeting planners that was circulated to clients, prospects, and sales associates, and is now published by ConferenceDirect.

“I am truly saddened by Pete’s passing,” said PCMA President & CEO Sherrif Karamat. “Pete did incredible work for PCMA and Convene and we owe him, as an industry, a debt of gratitude for his groundbreaking efforts to raise awareness of the events industry and to put a spotlight on its valuable contributions to the economy and society.”

To know Shure was to know that he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie; his son, Casey, and wife Jessica, and their three daughters, Alexa, Lillian, and Samantha; and daughter, Joy, and her husband, Allen.