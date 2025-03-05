People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Danielle Robards

The Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, Georgia, has announced the appointment of Danielle Robards as director of group development, focusing on driving group sales and cultivating relationships with event planners, tour operators, and organizations. She will spearhead efforts to increase visitation and economic impact by developing strategic partnerships and collaborating with local stakeholders to promote Valdosta and The Rainwater as top-tier destinations for events and group travel. , which completed nearly $1 million in upgrades in 2024.

Santiago C. Corrada

Visit Tampa Bay President and CEO Santiago C. Corrada was named to the U.S. Travel Association’s Executive Board for a two-year term. As a member of the Executive Board, Corrada will contribute to advancing the association’s mission to shape, support, and advocate for the future of travel. The U.S Travel Association represents the $2.8 trillion travel industry and works to increase travel to and within the U.S.

Terry Arth

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) announced the promotion of Terry Arth to senior vice president of member services and conferences. Currently, Arth serves as vice president of member programs and services. Arth, who joined NACDS in 1991, has played a leadership role in the current and prior meetings of NACDS, including the present-day NACDS Annual Meeting, NACDS Total Store Expo, and NACDS Regional Chain Conference.