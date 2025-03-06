PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. For Class of 2025 member Kaylee Harris, CMP, meeting event manager at Maritz, both mentoring others and learning from mentors have been key to her sense of professional satisfaction and her growth.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

Always seek out mentorship and be open to learning from others, regardless of their age or experience level. Building relationships with mentors has provided me with invaluable insights and guidance throughout my career. Additionally, mentoring others has been equally rewarding, as it allows me to give back and help shape the next generation of event professionals.

What do you like most about your job?

As a meeting event manager, I get to create inclusive and memorable experiences for diverse audiences. Every event and client is unique, and I enjoy the challenge of bringing different visions to life and managing various responsibilities in logistics components. I enjoy collaborating with colleagues from different generations, learning from their perspectives, and mentoring new talent in the industry. The dynamic nature of my job keeps me engaged, and seeing the positive impact of our events on attendees is incredibly rewarding.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I have a passion for bringing people together and creating accessible, engaging experiences. The industry’s focus on inclusivity and the chance to work with a wide range of individuals, from seasoned professionals to newcomers, inspired me. I thrive in environments where I can use my creativity and organizational skills to make a difference.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

Work/life balance can indeed be a challenge in the events industry due to the demanding nature of the job. However, I find that setting clear boundaries and prioritizing self-care are essential. I make it a point to schedule downtime and engage in activities that help me recharge, such as time with my family, workout classes, puppy cuddles, and pursuing my hobbies.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would focus on enhancing sustainability practices. Events can have a significant environmental impact, and I believe that adopting more eco-friendly approaches, such as reducing waste and promoting green initiatives, would benefit both the industry and the planet.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2025?

One of the biggest opportunities is the integration of advanced technology, such as AI and virtual reality, to create more immersive and personalized experiences. However, this also presents a challenge in terms of staying updated with the latest trends and ensuring that these technologies are accessible and user-friendly for all attendees.

How are you using AI for your job now, and how is AI changing your job or the events industry in the future?

I use AI to streamline various aspects of event planning, such as automating administrative tasks, analyzing attendee data, and personalizing event experiences and communications. AI tools also assist me in finding venue and programming inspirations, summarizing emails, managing tasks, and generating ideas for taglines. Additionally, AI helps in revising emails to make them cleaner and more concise, as well as creating meeting agendas and summaries. Looking ahead, AI is set to revolutionize the events industry by enhancing virtual and hybrid event experiences, improving attendee engagement through chatbots, and providing deeper insights into attendee behavior. This technological advancement will allow event professionals to focus more on creative and strategic aspects of their work.

What role do you think digital or hybrid event formats play in the events industry?

Digital and hybrid event formats have become essential in the events industry, offering flexibility and accessibility to a broader audience. These formats enable us to reach attendees who may not be able to participate in person, thus expanding our event’s reach and impact. They provide opportunities for innovative engagement strategies, such as virtual networking and interactive sessions, which can enhance the overall attendee experience and offer support using AI, and virtual events expand an organization’s reach.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I envision myself continuing to grow within the events industry, taking on more leadership roles and driving innovative projects. I aim to be actively involved in mentorship programs, helping to nurture and develop the next generation of event professionals. Additionally, I hope to leverage emerging technologies to create even more impactful and memorable events.