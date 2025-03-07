PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Chloe Hanna, growth and operations lead at Lightbulb Teams, predicts that event costs will continue to rise in 2025, creating continuing challenges for event planners in both budgeting and time management.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2025?

One big challenge for event professionals in 2025 is dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and how it affects budgets. In my experience suppliers are raising their prices, making everything that little bit more expensive, causing our team to be much more price conscious — especially in terms of international shipping and distribution costs for our programs at Lightbulb Teams. Balancing these rising costs while still giving clients great value takes some creative thinking and smarter budgeting. Finding sustainable, cost-effective solutions will be key.

On top of that, seasonality and political uncertainty make it harder to plan ahead since things can change quickly and throw schedules off course. We have found that our clients have much less lead time for their events than in previous years. Therefore, our team is now working to forecast, blocking diaries and planning with suppliers much more than ever before.

And we’re focusing more on mental and physical wellbeing. With long hours, constant travel, and tight deadlines, burnout is an issue in the event industry. Creating a healthier work culture and making self-care a priority for both event teams and attendees will be a game-changer. Those who bring wellbeing into the event experience will stand out and create events that leave a lasting impact.

What do you like most about your job?

No two days are ever the same — this dynamic nature is what initially drew me to study event management at university. Whether I’m involved in building an online app, shipping products to the Middle East, or attending a conference in the United States, something exciting always is coming. Working in a fast-paced environment keeps me on my toes, constantly balancing logic with creativity — a rare combination in many industries.

Another rewarding aspect of my role is the opportunity to make a real difference in underdeveloped communities worldwide. In May 2024, I had the incredible experience of visiting Uganda with our team, meeting the people whose lives we aim to impact. This experience strongly shaped me, fostering personal and professional growth while helping me build meaningful connections.

Most recently, I was proud to be part of the team that won gold at the M&IT Awards 2024 for Best Positive Impact/Event Legacy. I also have the privilege of collaborating with some of the world’s most recognized companies, including Dell, AstraZeneca, Virgin Media, GSK, and PwC.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

Work/life balance can be tricky in the events industry. With constant deadlines and working across different time zones, it’s hard to stick to regular hours. Traveling to events and having calls with clients from all over the world adds to the challenge. Plus, there’s always a level of unpredictability — things can change last minute, throwing plans off track.

To balance all this, I rely on good time management and plan my personal life just like my work. I’ll set dates to see friends and family, even if it means scheduling months in advance. When I travel, I try to book hotels with a gym or stay in city centers so I can fit in a workout and save time later.

Self-care also is important. I try to take one day a month just for myself — a day to recharge. This year, one of my big resolutions is to say “no” more and set better, healthy boundaries. It’s all about finding a balance that works for me.