News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
What Your ‘Stress Personality’ Reveals About Handling Stress at Work
Never before in history have we had so many wellness programs available in the workplace. And never before in history have we been so stressed at work, according to a Gallup report. Both of these things are true, says Fast Company, so where did we go wrong?
When Your Actions Surprise People — and Provoke Blowback
When you try to raise a concern about the way your team is functioning, you may find that the conversation suddenly turns into an attack on you. Harvard Business Review shares insights into why “doing the right thing” can provoke a defensive response where people dismiss your message and focus instead on you, the messenger.
6 Compelling Reasons Your Work Future Is “Skills-Powered”
There is a certain mysterious magic when it comes to building high-performing teams. Science shows you can’t just gather the highest performers and throw them together, reports Big Think. Employees are expected to be more versatile and adaptable than ever before — lifelong learning and continuous skill development are paramount.
How to Improve Frustrating Meetings with Direct Reports
If you are like most business leaders, you are spending 20 percent or more of your time in one-on-one meetings. And you are probably frustrated. In a recent survey of 4,000 people, Steven Rogelberg, director of organizational science at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, found that nearly half the respondents report that such meetings have little value. Psychology Today suggests ways you can improve the quality of meetings — like putting your cell phone out of sight.