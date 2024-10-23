News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Improve Frustrating Meetings with Direct Reports

If you are like most business leaders, you are spending 20 percent or more of your time in one-on-one meetings. And you are probably frustrated. In a recent survey of 4,000 people, Steven Rogelberg, director of organizational science at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, found that nearly half the respondents report that such meetings have little value. Psychology Today suggests ways you can improve the quality of meetings — like putting your cell phone out of sight.