People on the Move

Author: Convene Editors

Alison Wallace

The Hiltons of Chicago Sales & Marketing Complex, representing Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, Hilton Chicago, and The Drake Hotel, announced the promotion of Alison Wallace to director of sales, citywide strategy, effective April 1, 2025. With more than 28 years of experience — 25 of which have been dedicated to the Hiltons of Chicago Sales Complex —Alison is uniquely positioned to lead in her new role across Palmer House, Hilton Chicago, and The Drake Hotel. Since beginning her career with Hilton in 1996, Alison has consistently grown with the brand, culminating in her most recent position as director of sales.

Christine Ford

Visit Plano’s Christine Ford has been promoted to association sales manager after serving as the event servicing coordinator since 2023, where she assisted the sales team with logistics and servicing for group meetings, conferences, and sports events. Prior to joining the organization, Ford served as a conference and event sales manager with the Aberdeen Performing Arts in Aberdeen, U.K., where she worked closely with the Aberdeen Convention Bureau and VisitScotland. In her new role, Ford is responsible for booking association conventions, meetings, events and securing hotel room nights in Plano.

Victoria Cimino

The Discover Newport Board of Directors announces Victoria Cimino as the new president and CEO of the organization, following a national search that concluded with a unanimous vote. Cimino, an award-winning destination leader and brand expert, brings more than 20 years of hospitality and destination marketing experience to this role in Newport, Rhode Island. She previously served as president and CEO of Visit Williamsburg, the official destination marketing organization for Williamsburg, Yorktown, and Jamestown, Virginia.