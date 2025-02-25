EMEA Engagement Survey: Meeting at the Intersection of Digital and Analog

Event professionals who participated in this year’s PCMA EMEA Engagement Survey are as focused on designing for the human side of events as mastering the technology that can help them create those experiences that resonate with their audiences.

Author: Michelle Russell

“Get ready for a paradoxical year where the surreal gets real, advanced technology meets digital disconnection, and the dawn of the trillionaire collides with cost cutting,” write Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford in the foreword to the 2025 edition of “The Future 100.” Chiu and Stafford are global directors at creative agency VML Intelligence, which publishes the report identifying 100 game-changing trends across 10 different sectors every year.

It’s almost as if the 321 event professionals who responded to PCMA EMEA’s recent engagement survey took a page from “The Future 100” trends report: Their responses reflect that they are navigating a business environment in which the juxtaposition of going all in on tech and being fully human are an everyday reality — that bit from the report about advanced technology meets digital disconnection. Respondents to the PCMA EMEA survey shared that they are simultaneously focusing on high-tech and high-touch — their top priorities are both incorporating AI in their work and designing face-to-face events that engage their stakeholders, especially next-gen participants, in analog experiences.

The survey results, said Jaimé Bennett, managing director, EMEA, at PCMA, underline the role of AI in the events industry. “Technology should be our ally in amplifying human connection, not a replacement,” Bennett said. “By mastering both digital tools and analog experiences, we can become more effective and innovative while remaining deeply human. The true power of technology lies in enhancing our human connections, creating authentic, meaningful engagement in every event we design.”

A Look at Participants

Nearly three-quarters of respondents were from Europe, with 11 percent from LATAM; 10 percent from North America; and 4 percent from Middle East.

More than half — 52 percent — were organizers; 37 percent suppliers, and 11 percent said they had other roles. The largest type of organization survey takers represented was PCO/meeting planner/DMC (29 percent); followed by association and hotel/venue (13 percent each); corporate (10 percent) and consultant and CVB (8 percent each). Six percent came from university and learning institutes; the same percent worked for event suppliers.

Survey participants were largely experienced industry professionals, with the largest percentage (36 percent) in a managerial role and 22 percent serving as a director. Sixteen percent were top executives in the CEO role or owner of their own company and 7 percent were at the senior vice president/vice president level. The largest majority (38 percent) had 20-plus years of experience in the events industry; followed by 23 percent with 11-19 years; and 15 percent with seven to 10 years.

But the survey also benefited from the input of newer-to-the-industry professionals as well: Nearly one-quarter (24 percent) had worked in events for up to six years and 17 percent said they were next-gen professionals.

Areas of Focus in 2025 and 2026

When asked to identify the three key priorities for their organization this year and next, event organizers put their community — audience engagement, growth, and next-gen involvement — as their top focus. Their second priority is AI in the workplace: How to benefit from the technology tool, master security, and train their teams. A close third to that is how to use AI in events to elevate the participant journey. Fourth on their top-five-priorities list: event and content design, personalization, and gamification. Strategic partnerships came in fifth.

Those priorities shuffled for suppliers and others, who indicated that they had two areas of greater focus than their planner counterparts, beginning with their top priority: sustainability and ESG, which came in sixth place for planners, underscoring the expectation that venues and suppliers take the lead in environmental practices. Their second priority syncs with planners’ top priority: community. Strategic partnerships came up third for them, followed by innovation and business models (in the seventh spot for planners); and AI in the workplace — planners’ second-highest priority — was fifth in line for planners.

Skillsets to Master

When asked what professional skills they would like to develop in the coming year, overall responses put AI, technology, digital transformation, and emerging technologies at the top of the list. Next in line: strategic leadership skills, including multigenerational team development and adaptability.

Survey takers prioritized strategic partnerships, understanding market trends, and growth as the third skillset they are seeking to develop, followed by sustainability, ESG, carbon neutrality, and reducing environmental impact.

And in the fifth spot: soft skills — cross-culture communication, negotiation, and emotional intelligence. In the open-ended comments section, one respondent expanded on that, expressing a desire to invest in learning a skill of a different sort: “Writing smashing LinkedIn posts. Become better at storytelling.”

Stumbling Blocks

When asked what stops them in their tracks regularly and prevents or slows down their work, event professionals typed in a variety of challenges, from a lack of resources and demanding workloads to keeping up with the rapid pace of technological change and lack of strategic leadership at their organizations. Here is a sampling of responses:

“I guess varying views and commitments on topics. Some say AI is great, some say not so much. Some venues say they are all about sustainability yet make it extremely difficult for meeting professionals to implement fully.”

“The volume of emails and administrative tasks that need to be managed alongside the strategic aspects of my work. While these tasks are necessary, they can sometimes distract from more critical, higher-level responsibilities.”

“A lot of the suppliers (especially the salespeople) are not open for developing a good relationship. A lot of new people have entered the industry and only have their KPIs in mind without seeing the bigger picture. We have to educate them [on the importance of] long-term relationships and to say ‘yes’ instead of ‘no’ more often.”

“Younger team members who have the skills but don’t have the confidence to try things for themselves or need hand-holding on site.”

“The long process to get new technology implemented. Hotels/suppliers taking several days to respond to inquiries or replying after the deadline for the proposal — then wanting a decision within days.”

“Lack of clear objectives and strategy. Slow decision-making or too many approvals. Limited access to data and insights. Resistance to change.”

“Not being recognized for my wins. My thoughts and concerns not being taken seriously or properly listened to.”

“Balancing the need for creativity with tight deadlines and logistical/financial constraints. Staying updated on the latest trends and tools can be challenging amidst the demands of day-to-day tasks.”

“Rapid changes in technology and marketing trends that require constant adaptation. Uncertainty in economic and political landscapes affecting long-term planning.

Where to Find Help?

As far as what would help them overcome their current challenges, this respondent seemed to say it all: “More time, more manpower, more compassion from line manager and organization.” But many respondents are taking a practical approach, saying they are seeking out workshops, think tanks, webinars, and taking courses and attending events — “being out there” is how one respondent phrased it — to help them boost their skills and surmount those challenges.

Going Beyond Our Industry

When asked if they think there are other industries they can learn from and why, survey takers shared an appetite for taking lessons from beyond the business events community.

“Yeah — cross pollination is key,” said one respondent. Only one respondent said no thank you: “Happy to stick to mine.” Here are some of the other sectors event professionals think have something to teach them:

“Sports industry, consumer goods, IT/tech, automotive, cosmetic, fashion because these industries always need to be one step ahead, especially within brand experiences and event management.”

“TV and cinema production — many similarities. Very strong with it comes to creativity and marketing campaigns.”

“Fintech because it involves technology and finance, which control the majority of industries.”

“CME providers because education shapes the purpose of the organization, and industries that are at the forefront of innovation and R&D.”

“The digital marketing industry and the music production industry.”

“Startups, as they often drive efficiency and disruptive thinking.”

“Apps like Tinder can be investigated how to matchmake better in B2B.”

“The retail industry, particularly luxury brands, excels in creating personalized customer experiences, something that can be directly applied to hospitality to enhance guest satisfaction. They also use advanced customer relationship management (CRM) tools to track customer preferences and behaviors.”

“The gaming sector is an expert in building immersive, interactive, and gamified experiences. Applying their techniques to create more engaging and participatory conference sessions could boost attendee involvement.”

Bennett said that she is grateful to all those who took the time to complete the survey and that it yields insights that are immediately applicable. “The level of engagement we received this year with our annual survey is the highest since we launched this initiative in 2021,” Bennett said. “This is not only reassuring but also reaffirms that to truly deliver for our community, we must ask, listen, and understand where our industry stands across various levels and organizations. This approach will enable us to create platforms and opportunities that address people’s priorities and help them overcome their challenges.”

Michelle Russell is Convene’s editor in chief. Graphics by Jo Harrison.