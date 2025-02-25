Editor’s Note: The following is a press release from MPEA.

Chicago, IL – February 25, 2025 – The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), owner of the McCormick Place campus, announced that it will once again handle management of the convention center as of July 1, 2025. MPEA will work closely with its current private manager, Oak View Group (OVG), to ensure a seamless transition. This action follows a resolution passed by the MPEA Board of Directors on February 25, 2025.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with OVG over the course of our partnership,” said Larita Clark, CEO of MPEA “This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing world-class service and exceptional events for all our clients and visitors. Looking ahead, we believe that in-house management will allow us to be a better partner to our clients and also deliver on our mission to generate economic opportunities for our city and state.”

The decision comes after careful review and consideration of the evolving needs of the facilities and their stakeholders. MPEA believes bringing management back in-house will enable the campus to best serve our customers by being more nimble, competitive, and responsive in a fast-changing landscape.

This transition will have no impact on currently planned events. The overwhelming majority of McCormick Place employees will transition to become MPEA employees.

“We remain enthusiastic supporters of the MPEA. We want to thank all campus employees for their tireless work on behalf of the City of Chicago, ” said OVG’s Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management. “Their impact on the guest experience, sustainable operations, and delivering content to the campus remains world-class. Further, we support the move of MPEA to self-management. Should the MPEA ever need additional assistance or support beyond the transition period, we will not be far away, as we at Oak View Group will continue to offer the highest quality food & beverage program in North America to the McCormick Place campus. We look forward to a long and continued partnership.”

From its opening in 1960 through 2011, McCormick Place was managed in-house. In 2011, MPEA outsourced management of the Convention Center to SMG, which was later acquired by ASM. In 2023, following a competitive bid process, OVG assumed private manager responsibilities.

About McCormick Place

McCormick Place is the premier convention facility in North America. Located just minutes from downtown Chicago, approximately 3 million visitors each year attend events at McCormick Place. Home to some of the largest and most attended conventions, meetings, and tradeshows in the world, McCormick Place was designed as one of the first purpose-built convention centers in the United States and is the largest and most flexible convention center in North America. The McCormick Place campus is a convention center campus comprised of the North Building, South Building, West Building, Lakeside Center, and the 10,000 seat Wintrust Arena. For more information, please visit: McCormickPlace.com.

About Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA)

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority owns McCormick Place, the largest exhibition and meeting facility in North America, the Wintrust Arena as well as the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and the Marriot Marquis Chicago Hotels. Together, the North, South, and West Buildings and Lakeside Center offer 2.6 million square feet of exhibition space. Located along Chicago’s lakefront, McCormick Place features 173 meeting rooms, the 4,249-seat Arie Crown Theater, and one of the largest ballrooms in the world.