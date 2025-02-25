Phoenix—Where Top Minds in Tech are Meeting Now

Phoenix is already known as a top meetings destination and no wonder, with its state-of-the-art conference facilities, luxurious accommodations, and coveted down-time offerings, from world-class golf to hikes through breathtaking desert scenery. But it’s quickly staking its claim as a top tech events destination as well.

The Phoenix area is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the nation, with recent significant investments in defense tech as well as a surging semiconductor industry, fueled by the arrival and expansion of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The presence of industry trailblazers in those fields—as well as the Phoenix Bioscience Core—means there is abundant intellectual capital to tap into for meeting panels, speakers, and more. Take a peek at why your next tech event should happen in Phoenix.