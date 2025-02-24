Tampa Bay is a Premiere Destination for your Next Medical Meeting

Tampa Bay is the ultimate destination for medical meetings, home to groundbreaking facilities like the USF Center for Advanced Medical Learning & Simulation (CAMLS) and the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute. With its amazing waterfront convention center, year-round sunshine, Gulf breezes, and vibrant food scene, it’s a perfect blend of business and pleasure. Explore the Florida Aquarium’s Conservation campus, indulge in world-class dining, and enjoy the sunny fun Tampa Bay offers. As a hub for renowned leaders in medical research, Tampa Bay is the ideal place to host your next medical event, combining innovation, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences.
