3 Reasons Your Group Will Love Los Angeles Even More in 2025

Author: David McMillin

Soccer lovers arriving for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, NFL fans flocking to the Super Bowl at the stunning SoFi Stadium in 2027, and the international community converging for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games — the back half of this decade will be booming in Los Angeles. However, there’s no need to wait for the future to feel that only-in-L.A. energy. If you’re looking for the right place to host your next business event, take a look at these new developments that will enhance the attendee experience.

Bigger and Better Accommodations

Iconic properties like the Chateau Marmont, Hotel Bel Air, and The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles have always been known for elevating a hotel stay, but the city’s hospitality community is committed to constant reinvention.

The new Moxy Downtown Los Angeles & AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles collectively offer 700 rooms and 12 dining and entertainment venues under one roof — all next to the Los Angeles Convention Center. Head west to the fully renovated 319-room W Hollywood where attendees have more reasons to network in a garden-like oasis called the Living Room. For a beachfront event, the ultra-lux, 167-room Regent Santa Monica features the 6,100-square-foot Jacaranda Ballroom. And for attendees who want to be closer to high-end shopping along Rodeo Drive, the all-suite, 193-room Burton House in Beverly Hills is the place to stay.





Innovative Experiential Venues

To get a look at the next generation of the attendee experience, just look to L.A. The recently opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood is setting a new standard for tech innovation, with AI-powered biometric concessions that allow for facial-recognition-powered checkout and an app that personalizes the attendee experience.

And at Cosm, a new 65,000-square-foot space just five miles from LAX, groups can experience shared reality — the venue’s LED dome creates a middle-of-the-action feeling that brings sports, entertainment, art, and educational content to life in a way that feels worlds away from putting on a headset.

A Flourishing Food Scene

It may seem impossible to improve the dining scene in the city that took home the top honor in North America at the 2024 World Culinary Awards, but somehow, life looks even more delicious in L.A. these days. Udatsu, a Michelin-starred sushi spot in Tokyo, opened in Hollywood in the fall of 2024, and Laya — the second L.A. spot from chef Charbal Hayek, the second-season winner of “Top Chef: Middle East” — opened in the spring. And at the Hotel Bel-Air, The Living Room recently opened with the help of French Laundry veteran Joe Garcia.

There’s another big reason to love L.A. even more: It’s about to get a lot easier to get around when the LAX Automated People Mover — a system that will serve the area around Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and save around 42 million miles of driving each year — opens in 2026. Head to Meet Los Angeles to learn more about why groups will love spending time in L.A.