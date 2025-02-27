Why More Meeting Planners Are Turning to Philly for Their Biggest Events

Author: David McMillin

For event professionals planning a citywide convention, there’s no destination with more experience in making attendees feel extra special than Philadelphia. After all, the first-ever citywide convention was held in the City of Brotherly Love when the inaugural Continental Congress met in 1774. Now, Philadelphia is gearing up to honor the results of that gathering with a massive 250th anniversary celebration in 2026.

Philly’s event calendar in 2026 will be filled with some other notable events, including PCMA’s Convening Leaders, two rounds of NCAA March Madness tournament action, six FIFA World Cup matches, and MLB’s All-Star Game. There’s a good chance attendees will fall in love with the City of Brotherly Love, whether they visit during its semiquincentennial celebration or any year that follows.

Here’s a look at why Philadelphia is the ultimate destination for a citywide.

A Convention Center Committed to Innovation





For educational meetings and trade shows, it’s tough to top the LEED Gold-certified Pennsylvania Convention Center. Home to one of the largest ballrooms in the Northeast and more than 679,000 square feet of exhibit space, the building operates on an always-getting-better business model that has included more than $78 million of capital investment over the past few years. Now, organizers can rely on a next-generation Wi-Fi infrastructure along with a range of enhancements for more sustainable meetings, such as an energy-saving reflective roof and energy-efficient LED lighting. The building is an indication of the city’s broader commitment to the planet: Philadelphia is working toward being a zero-waste city by 2035.

A Hotel Option for Every Attendee

With more than 14,400 hotel within walking distance of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia offers a diverse set of accommodation options for attendees. The recently renovated Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, one of the largest convention hotels in the Northeast, offers a direct connection to the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the award-winning Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square is noted for its contemporary design. No matter where attendees stay, getting around is going to be easy: The Pennsylvania Convention Center claimed the top spot for walkability among 30 of the country’s largest convention centers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A Cast of Museums, Arenas, and Historical Sites

Want to bring 6,000 attendees together amid 1,900 rare and endangered animals? Head to the Philadelphia Zoo. Looking to make attendees feel like world champions? Make your way to Lincoln Financial Field — home of the 2025 NFL Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. With the ability to welcome groups as large as 7,500, the stadium can host trade shows, fundraising galas, and major events. With so many diverse and numerous off-site venues, Philadelphia hits the mark when it comes to creating memorable experiences. To get started planning your next business event in Philadelphia, visit discoverPHL.com