People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Josh Gann and Kaitlyn Alvey

Owensboro Convention Center in Kentucky has announced recent staff promotions. Josh Gann has been promoted to director of sales and sponsorships for the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter. Gann has more than 20 years of sales experience and has led the Owensboro Convention Center sales team since 2021.

Kaitlyn Alvey has transitioned to the role of sales manager at the Owensboro Convention Center after joining the team as social sales manager in 2021. She now specializes in booking events, such as corporate gatherings and weddings.

Erik DuCharme

Pinstripes, an experiential dining and entertainment destination, has appointed Erik DuCharme as director of national sales. He will lead sales across all 17 Pinstripes locations nationwide, overseeing company-wide initiatives focused on tourism, convention-related events, and connecting the brand with meeting planners. DuCharme, who is based in Orlando, Florida, has more than a decade of experience working in hospitality and sales. He was originally hired as director of sales for Pinstripes Orlando in August 2023.

William Stout

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino has named William Stout as the director of food and beverage. In this role, Stout will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the resort’s food and beverage department to ensure guests enjoy dining experiences across the property’s diverse on-site restaurants. This marks a return to the resort for Stout, who started his career at the property more than 20 years ago. Since his previous tenure at the property, he has gone on to hold leadership positions at several hotels around the country, including Hyatt Regency San Francisco, W New Orleans, and Hyatt Carmel Highlands.