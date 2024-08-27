Make Your Next Meeting Unforgettable in Miami

Greater Miami and Miami Beach is a destination with something to offer for every meeting and its attendees. Miles of stunning beaches and reliable sunny weather are only the beginning. The area is vibrant, growing, and accessible—more than 400 daily flights connect Miami International Airport to destinations across the US, Latin America, and the world. Suitable for intimate and large-scale events, Greater Miami and Miami Beach has gorgeous, state-of-the-art venues. The star of which is the newly reimagined, LEED certified Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC). The center—like Miami itself—has a commitment to sustainability that will help you plan a responsible, impactful event.

What’s more, the destination offers abundance of diverse cultural attractions, celebrated dining options, and nightlife to delight attendees in their downtime. It’s no wonder so many well-known corporations have made this their home. Explore all that is Greater Miami and Miami Beach.