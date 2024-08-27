Why to Choose Tampa Bay for Your Next Medical Event

For a successful medical program, you want a destination that has state-of-the-art events facilities and strong attendee appeal—plus a world class medical research community. Tampa Bay is the cure for the common meeting with the added benefit of a rich array of amenities that make any meeting a breeze. It’s known as the Tampa Bay Effect.
A vibrant—and growing—medical campus
Renowned leaders in the medical research community make their home right here in Tampa Bay. The waterfront Tampa Convention Center is situated within convenient walking distance of the Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS)—a cutting-edge training facility for healthcare professionals; the USF Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute—a state-of-the-art research and education institution that opened its doors in 2020; as well as Tampa General Hospital—consistently ranked among the nation’s top hospitals and is the primary teaching affiliate for USF Health.
Easy access
Just seven miles from downtown Tampa Bay and Tampa Convention Center is Tampa International Airport, rated the #1 large airport in the United States, with hundreds of daily flights to and from destinations around the country and the world.
World-class meeting facilities
The stunningly designed Tampa Convention Center boasts 600,000 square feet of space, right in the heart of downtown. Its versatile, waterfront meeting rooms and halls are ideally sized to accommodate your medical meetings. The center prides itself on top-notch customer service, comfortable spaces, excellent WiFi and tech services, and all the small touches that make doing business easy. What’s more, 125,000 square feet of additional, expanded meeting space is available across the street at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.
Downtime appeal
Between and after meetings, your attendees relish the year-round sunshine, gulf breezes and gorgeous views of Tampa Bay. Not to mention a vibrant culinary scene, from Michelin-starred restaurants to food halls and craft breweries; a wide-range of nearby historic and cultural attractions; thousands of luxurious hotel rooms within easy walking distance; and the scenic Tampa Riverwalk that links it all.
To learn more about hosting your next medical meeting in Tampa Bay, please visit us at TampaMeetings.com.