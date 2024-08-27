Why to Choose Tampa Bay for Your Next Medical Event

Renowned leaders in the medical research community make their home right here in Tampa Bay. The waterfront Tampa Convention Center is situated within convenient walking distance of the Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS)—a cutting-edge training facility for healthcare professionals; the USF Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute—a state-of-the-art research and education institution that opened its doors in 2020; as well as Tampa General Hospital—consistently ranked among the nation’s top hospitals and is the primary teaching affiliate for USF Health.