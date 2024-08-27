PCMA Asia Pacific Announces Regional Advisory Board Members

PCMA ANNOUNCES REGIONAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

PCMA today announced the Regional Advisory Board comprised of 17 members representing diverse markets and audience segments of the business events industry throughout the APAC region. Regional Advisory Board members play a crucial role in providing regional-local market insights and guidance to PCMA, fostering a dynamic atmosphere of connection and collaboration.

“Our diverse Regional Advisory Board represents voices from corporations, associations, agencies, suppliers and academic institutions,” said Florence Chua, Managing Director, APAC, PCMA. “They embody the wide community we serve, acting as our sounding board and ambassadors, providing deep local insights and connections to our members and stakeholders. We are grateful for their generous leadership and contribution to better the business events industry.”

The following individuals are serving a two-year term (2024-2026):

Andrew Pennington, Platform and Programs Marketing Lead, JAPAC, Google Cloud

Anne Jamieson, Chief Executive Officer, Saxton

Helen Mok, COO, EX-R International

Kerry Lau, Head of Marketing, ASEAN and SAGE, Oracle

Ronald Lim, Co-Founder & Event Producer, Think Tank Productions Sdn. Bhd.

Sakurako Ogawara, Director, Head of Japan Event Management Group, MetLife

Shelley Ryan, Events & Incentives Manager, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia

Siuki Ma, Lecturer, Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts

Stuart Frank, Senior Director, Field Events Asia Pacific, Salesforce

Tamsyn Barker, Managing Director, APAC, FIRST agency

The following individuals are serving the second year of a two-year term (2023-2025):

Beatrice Remy, Founder & Managing Director, LORE

Ben Taylor, CEO, APAC, George P Johnson & Project Worldwide

Deanna Varga, Mayvin Global, CEO & Founder

Genevieve Lim, Executive Director, MICE Management, Marina Bay Sands

Melissa Holdsworth, Chief Operating Officer, AusIMM

Paula Rowntree, Head of Events, Australian Psychological Society

Robyn Joseph, Chief Operating Officer, Great Entertainment Group

Global Board Liaison:

Deborah Caldwell, Senior Vice President, Regional Lead, APAC, Global Events, Bank of America

Staff Liaison: