APAC Webinar: What’s AI Doing in Events?

Kim Hyde is the Product Development Executive – Conferences at CPA Australia, where she curates content for major events including CPA Week and CPA Congress. With over 20 years of experience in Conferences, Events, and Marketing, Kim has worked across diverse industries including major sporting events, FMCG, and not-for-profit member-based associations. Her expertise has contributed to events reaching global audiences, with her largest project engaging 700 million people worldwide. At CPA Australia, Kim continues to leverage her extensive background to deliver impactful content for accounting and finance professionals worldwide.

