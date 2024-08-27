APAC Webinar: What’s AI Doing in Events?

What’s AI Doing in Events?
In collaboration with the Korea MICE Association, this insightful webinar featured panelists exploring the integration of AI in events. They shared their unique approaches, valuable lessons, and strategies for managing both internal and external stakeholders. The webinar offered a deep dive into how AI is revolutionizing event planning and execution, from pre-event preparations to post-event analysis
Webinar Key Takeaways
Here are the highlights from our panel:
- Enhancing Accessibility: AI-driven live captioning and translation are making events more inclusive, breaking down language barriers and supporting those with hearing impairments. Patricia shared that for one of her events, she worked with a partner to do live captioning and live translation at one of the stages and it was very well-received.”
- Navigating Challenges: Implementing AI in events isn’t without hurdles. Key considerations include data privacy, managing multiple stakeholders, and ensuring seamless integration of various systems.
- Maximising Content Value: AI tools are now enabling event organisers to capture and repurpose content, ensuring attendees can revisit and share key insights long after the event concludes. Kim Hyde highlighted, “Snapsight actually gave us that opportunity to give our attendees that option of attending one session, but at the same time not missing out on the other parallel sessions.”
Panellist: Kim Hyde
Conferences and Events Professional, CPA Australia
Kim Hyde is the Product Development Executive – Conferences at CPA Australia, where she curates content for major events including CPA Week and CPA Congress. With over 20 years of experience in Conferences, Events, and Marketing, Kim has worked across diverse industries including major sporting events, FMCG, and not-for-profit member-based associations. Her expertise has contributed to events reaching global audiences, with her largest project engaging 700 million people worldwide. At CPA Australia, Kim continues to leverage her extensive background to deliver impactful content for accounting and finance professionals worldwide.
Patricia Cheong
Event Director, Informa
Patricia Cheong, DES, CASE, is a distinguished Business Events Strategist at ATxSG, Informa, with a well-earned reputation for pioneering innovative strategies within the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry. With her extensive expertise and forward-thinking approach, Patricia has consistently driven impactful and successful events, elevating brand experiences and fostering meaningful connections among industry professionals. Her leadership and dedication to excellence have positioned her as a thought leader in the business events landscape, making her a sought-after strategist for transformative and results-driven event solutions.
Dr. Oliver Lock
AI Studio Director, Deloitte
Dr. Oliver Lock is AI Studio Director at Deloitte, specialising in generative AI and spatial data science. With a focus on developing innovative AI products, he leads projects that transform service delivery across sectors in Deloitte Australia. As well as his current role, Dr. Lock has extensive experience in urban planning, transport systems, and digital analytics, having worked with major cities worldwide. He holds a PhD in Spatial Data Science from UNSW and a Master of Research from University College London.
Moderator: Florence Chua
Managing Director, APAC, PCMA
With over 20 years of experience in Asia Pacific, including 10+ years in China, Florence specializes in inter-continental and regional market development, helping US-based international associations enter the Asia Pacific market, and working with Chinese brands on joint ventures and international activations. Florence has overseen multiple business lines, including consulting services for feasibility studies and business planning, as well as event services and marketing activations in various locations. She has been hands-on in managing key accounts, stakeholders, and driving business growth.
