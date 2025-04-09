Webinar: Get a taste for edUcon 2025

What’s in store for edUcon 2025? We’re shaking things up this year, and on April 2, you’ll get an exclusive preview of what sets this event apart—unique learning experiences, hands-on opportunities, and fresh approaches that will change the way you think about business events. Join us for this short webinar to uncover just a taste of what’s ahead—and why you won’t want to miss Louisville this June.
Speakers:
- Traci DePuy, MSEL, Chief Marketing Officer, PCMA and CEMA
- Carolyn Ray, Learning Program Manager, PCMA
Information
- Duration: 00:27:50
- Date: 04/02/2025