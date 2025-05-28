People on the Move

Trina Flack

Following a national search conducted by SearchWide Global, Catch Des Moines has announced that Trina Flack has been selected as the organization’s next President and CEO. Flack, a 17-year veteran of the organization and current Vice President of Sales, will assume the role on Aug. 1. She succeeds longtime President and CEO Greg Edwards, who is retiring at the end of July after 25 years of dedicated service.

Jason Bond

Hospitality technology company Groups360 has hired Jason Bond as Vice President of Attendee Solutions. In this role, Bond will lead efforts to enhance and expand client-facing solutions that improve event efficiency, attendee engagement and ROI for meeting professionals around the world. Most recently, Bond served as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Event Solutions, for Prestige Global Meeting Source, a full-service meetings and events management agency. Prior to that, Bond spent more than 11 years as Vice President, Global Accounts, at ConferenceDirect, where he managed a diverse portfolio of high-profile clients.

Hilinia D. Ajakaiye

The National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) has hired Hilinia D. Ajakaiye, CDME, as Chief Strategy Officer, effective June 2. This appointment marks a pivotal step in the organization’s globally competitive evolution. In this newly created role, Ajakaiye will lead NCBMP’s strategic transformation initiatives, focusing on operational scalability, revenue growth, and enhanced member value.

Ajakaiye joins NCBMP from Meet Boston, where she served for five years as Executive Vice President, collaborating with key stakeholders across business, government, and community organizations to drive sustainable tourism growth and economic impact.