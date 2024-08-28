News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Create More Meaningful Connections When Everyone Works From Home
For companies that have chosen remote work, leaders have to be intentional in their efforts to foster connection and culture, one COO tells Fast Company.
You Can (and Should) Modify the Pomodoro Technique to Fit Your Work Habits
The Pomodoro technique — so named for the tomato-shaped timer its originator used to track his own work schedule — is widely considered one of the best productivity techniques out there. Beloved as it is, it doesn’t work for everyone, reports Lifehacker. But don’t lose hope. You can — and should! —modify it to fit your needs.
You Don’t Have to Wait to Bring Up Salary in a Job Interview — Here’s What to Say
When is the right time to bring up salary during a job interview? One school of thought suggests it’s a bad idea for candidates to be the ones to bring up the issue of pay first. Pay transparency efforts, though, are making it more acceptable to broach the subject first, says CNBC, but you need to know how.
TikTok Trend Watch: Applying for Jobs Through TikTok
When scrolling through TikTok, if you stumble upon #WorkTok, you might find employers asking for TikTok video submissions to apply for a job. This request, reports WorkLife, has led to a rise in young professionals making short videos explaining why they’re a good fit for a job, rather than submitting a resume through an online application portal.