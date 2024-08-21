People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Renee Laurie

Beach House Hilton Head Island has appointed Renee Laurie as director of sales and marketing. She will play a key role in organizing weddings, meetings, and group business at the Tiki Hut, an on-beach bar and live music venue, as well as the property’s fully redesigned outdoor events pavilion, The Dunes. Laurie has extensive experience working in hotel operations, conference services, and event planning. Most recently, she led the sales team at the Westin Resort and Spa Hilton Head Island. Prior to that, she worked as group sales and event manager at Savannah Lodging.

Michelle Martinez

Michelle Martinez has joined Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver as its new director of sales. In her new role, she will manage accounts, prepare proposals, service client needs, and support the sales team to meet group and business sales goals. Previously, Martinez worked as director of sales and business development at Monarch Casino Resort Spa.

Sally Glen

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club has named Sally Glen as is director of sales and marketing. Glen has worked in luxury hospitality and international sales, including the corporate, leisure, and MICE markets, for nearly two decades. Most recently, she spearheaded the opening of Golden Rock Resort in the Caribbean.