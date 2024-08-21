Unique and Vibrant, Columbus is a Fresh Choice for Meetings and Conventions

With top-notch facilities and world-class dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions, Columbus, Ohio offers an unbeatable combination that makes it the perfect place for your next meeting. This vibrant city is on the rise and will impress and surprise any group.
Unbeatable Convenience
Columbus is just a one-day drive or one-hour flight away for about half the U.S. population. Major airline carriers serve the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is just 10 minutes away from downtown Columbus.
Convention Center
The Greater Columbus Convention Center, named one of the best convention centers in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal in 2023, has everything needed for a successful meeting: 1.8 million square feet, including 373,000 contiguous square feet of exhibit space, 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, 74 meeting rooms and three ballrooms.
Culinary Delights
From restaurants led by James Beard Award-nominated chefs to casual breweries, Columbus serves up unforgettable culinary experiences. The city is home to several culinary stars and landed on Essence’s list of best destinations for culinary travel.
Unique Neighborhoods
The vibrant and unique neighborhoods surrounding the convention center on High Street are called the “Five on High.” Just a short walk away, several entertainment districts include restaurants, art galleries, boutiques, historic streets, and sports and music venues. Attendees can explore, enjoy delicious food and have great experiences after their meetings.
Unparalleled Support
The highly skilled team at Experience Columbus works closely with planners to ensure your meeting runs smoothly and your attendees have a terrific time. From start to finish, the team assists with booking, planning and promotion, and can provide services including site inspection support, referrals for local services, speakers and venues, and a mayor’s welcome letter.