Unique and Vibrant, Columbus is a Fresh Choice for Meetings and Conventions

A Sponsored Message by Experience Columbus


View of Columbus Ohio

In the vibrant city of Columbus, Ohio, meeting attendees will find unique offerings that make it a fresh choice for meetings and conventions.

With top-notch facilities and world-class dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions, Columbus, Ohio offers an unbeatable combination that makes it the perfect place for your next meeting. This vibrant city is on the rise and will impress and surprise any group.

Unbeatable Convenience

Columbus is just a one-day drive or one-hour flight away for about half the U.S. population. Major airline carriers serve the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is just 10 minutes away from downtown Columbus.

Convention Center

The Greater Columbus Convention Center, named one of the best convention centers in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal in 2023, has everything needed for a successful meeting: 1.8 million square feet, including 373,000 contiguous square feet of exhibit space, 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, 74 meeting rooms and three ballrooms.

Culinary Delights

From restaurants led by James Beard Award-nominated chefs to casual breweries, Columbus serves up unforgettable culinary experiences. The city is home to several culinary stars and landed on Essence’s list of best destinations for culinary travel.

Unique Neighborhoods

The vibrant and unique neighborhoods surrounding the convention center on High Street are called the “Five on High.” Just a short walk away, several entertainment districts include restaurants, art galleries, boutiques, historic streets, and sports and music venues. Attendees can explore, enjoy delicious food and have great experiences after their meetings.

Unparalleled Support

The highly skilled team at Experience Columbus works closely with planners to ensure your meeting runs smoothly and your attendees have a terrific time. From start to finish, the team assists with booking, planning and promotion, and can provide services including site inspection support, referrals for local services, speakers and venues, and a mayor’s welcome letter.

For more information about planning a meeting or convention in Columbus, visit Experience Columbus.

August 21, 2024

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA