News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Why Answering Work Emails and Texts After Hours Is Backfiring
After-hours work is actively being discouraged at many workplaces, but it’s still an issue. Fast Company shares why answering emails and texts outside of business hours is no longer seen as a badge of honor.
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Enhance Your Work Output
On his blog, author Darius Foroux, who wrote The Stoic Path to Wealth, offers five productivity tips, including utilizing “micro-productivity” and eliminating multitasking.
Ensuring Your Career Development Efforts Have an Impact
Too often we make the mistake of thinking attending a workshop or getting a certification is the long and short of career development. In reality, it’s just one part of the equation. Forbes explores how to reevaluate the 70:20:10 model — where 90 percent is informal learning and 10 percent of development goals is achieved through courses, certifications, seminars, and the like — to further your career.
Welcome to ‘The Great Detachment’: Workers Are Checked Out — and So Are Their Bosses
Bored? Chances are so are your co-workers and bosses. Self-reported turnover risk hasn’t been this high since 2015, according to a new Gallup poll. Next time you’re at work, suggests Yahoo!, take a look to your left and your right — likely your peers are looking to the door. The only problem is the door is only open by a crack.