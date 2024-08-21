News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Welcome to ‘The Great Detachment’: Workers Are Checked Out — and So Are Their Bosses

Bored? Chances are so are your co-workers and bosses. Self-reported turnover risk hasn’t been this high since 2015, according to a new Gallup poll. Next time you’re at work, suggests Yahoo!, take a look to your left and your right — likely your peers are looking to the door. The only problem is the door is only open by a crack.