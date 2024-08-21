San Antonio is a Premier Meeting Destination. Here Are 6 Reasons Why

With its rich history, global culture, exquisite cuisine, and infrastructure to host any size or style of event, San Antonio is a meeting and convention powerhouse. The city, the nation’s seventh largest, is growing exponentially, offering many new options for hotels, venues, and restaurants along with more nonstop flights that provide easy access.
Hotel Packages
The hotel offerings are growing, with more than 20 properties in the works. The InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk and Kimpton Santo opened this summer, bringing the total number of guest rooms within a block of the Henry B. González Convention Center to 4,000 and in the downtown area to 15,000.
Convention Center
In the heart of downtown, the state-of-the-art Henry B. González Convention Center sits on the banks of San Antonio’s picturesque River Walk. The large facility features the biggest ballroom in Texas.
River Walk
Meeting attendees will love San Antonio’s famous River Walk, dubbed “the world’s largest hotel lobby,” because it links the convention center with hotels, restaurants, venues, attractions and entertainment.
Walkable City
San Antonio is a highly walkable city, which saves on transportation costs and supports sustainability while enhancing the attendees’ experience.
Unique Venues
The city has many new and unique spaces for events of any size. They include The Espee, a former train station at St. Paul Square, and Pullman Market at Pearl, a food lover’s paradise celebrating the flavors of Texas.
Culinary Capital
San Antonio is the Culinary Capital of Texas, featuring incredible restaurants that offer visitors a culinary voyage across continents.
For more information on planning your next meeting in San Antonio, please check out Visit San Antonio.