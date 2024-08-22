Webinar: What to Do When Things Go Wrong: Crisis Management, Security, & Risk Mitigation Insights from Disaster Experts

Complete below to access this content

Login Sign Up

VIDEO COMING SOON

 

Extreme weather events, protests, shooting, cyber attacks, and other natural or human-made disasters are now a fact of life for event professionals. Knowing how to mitigate, prepare for and respond to crises is an evolving challenge, but also an opportunity to shine as a trusted advisor.

Hear from our expert panelists as they share the key principles and best practices event professionals need to adopt to reduce risk and ensure safety and security, along with insights on crisis management, risk mitigation, security operations and effective response strategies. Whether you’re planning a small gathering or a large-scale event, this webinar will equip you with the tools and knowledge to handle any crisis with confidence and professionalism.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Date: 08/22/2024
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: C. Risk Management
  • Clock Hours: 1
August 22, 2024

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA