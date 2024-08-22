VIDEO COMING SOON

Extreme weather events, protests, shooting, cyber attacks, and other natural or human-made disasters are now a fact of life for event professionals. Knowing how to mitigate, prepare for and respond to crises is an evolving challenge, but also an opportunity to shine as a trusted advisor.

Hear from our expert panelists as they share the key principles and best practices event professionals need to adopt to reduce risk and ensure safety and security, along with insights on crisis management, risk mitigation, security operations and effective response strategies. Whether you’re planning a small gathering or a large-scale event, this webinar will equip you with the tools and knowledge to handle any crisis with confidence and professionalism.