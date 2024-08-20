Discover Phoenix, the Gem of the Desert, For Your Next Meeting

If you’re looking for a premier destination for your next gathering, take a look at Phoenix. The nation’s fifth largest city has established its reputation as a premier destination for meetings of all sizes, from intimate meetings to mega events—the 2023 Super Bowl and 2024 NCAA Final Four happened here! And it’s fast becoming a major player in the hi-tech and AI sectors thanks to companies like Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor and Waymo making their home in Greater Phoenix. From the deep pool of local thought leadership and intellectual capital available to enrich your meetings, to the year-round great weather and stunning desert backdrop—Phoenix has everything you need to plan an unforgettable event.

What’s more, the city is growing every day, boasting more than $5 billion in recent investment in the downtown corridor, a thriving startup scene and plentiful luxury accommodations. The newest is the Global Ambassador by Sam Fox, an elegant, 141-room hotel with five signature restaurants that opened last year. Come see what Phoenix has to offer.