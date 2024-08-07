People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mercedes Miller and Cookie Smoak

The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced that Mercedes Miller will succeed Cookie Smoak as its new president upon Smoak’s retirement on Sept. 30. Smoak will conclude an 11-year tenure as president and a nearly 50-year career working in hospitality and tourism. Miller, who has more than 30 years of experience working in hospitality, most recently served as executive director for Gateway Center Campus, which encompasses the Georgia International Convention Center, Gateway Center Arena, and the Historic College Park Golf Course.

Teipo Brown, Jr.

Discover Santa Clara has named Teipo Brown, Jr. as director of sales and destination services. Brown will lead all sales efforts, including oversight of market and channel strategy, customer identification and key account development, partnerships, and trade show management. Brown previously served as director of sales for the San Francisco Peninsula, the Tri-Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Marriott International properties in Oakland, Emeryville, South San Francisco, and San Mateo. He also has held sales and management positions with independent hotel brands in the Bay Area.

Matthew Schechter

Matthew Schechter has joined Sodexo Live! as its chief financial officer. Schechter has more than 20 years of experience working in the C-suite for multinational organizations and most recently worked as chief financial officer, USA market, for MSC Cruises.

Jessica Gonzales

Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver has appointed Jessica Gonzales as the hotel’s new senior catering and event sales manager. She has 20 years of experience working in Colorado’s event landscape, including working as wedding coordinator at The Stanley Hotel and director of sales at The Estes Park Resort. In her new role, Gonzales will be responsible for crafting guest experiences, guiding clients through the event planning process, and collaborating with her team to execute events.

Claire Fisher

Oregon’s Explore Tualatin Valley has appointed Claire Fisher as its new chief marketing officer. Previously, Fisher served as senior account director for Sparkloft Media, where she spent a large part of her career working with DMOs, as well as travel and tourism clients, to help with campaign development and launches and provide ongoing support for their social and creative needs.

Destiny Monyhan

Louisville Tourism has named Destiny Monyhan as director of destination services following Cinnamon Jawor’s retirement after serving more than 25 years in the position. Monyhan began working with Louisville Tourism in 2010, when she joined the team as coordinator in the Visitor Center before moving into the role of destination services manager. She worked for 11 years in that role, serving numerous market segments. She moved from senior destination services manager to national sales manager in 2022 and most recently worked at the Speed Art Museum as the associate director of corporate relationships and strategic partnerships. In her new role, Monyhan will continue to facilitate community connections while supporting and leading the group services team as they provide services and manage more than 600 incoming conventions, meetings, events, and festivals.

Yagmur Quillin

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort, Spa and Marina has named Yagmur Quillin as group wellbeing experience manager. In her new role, Quillin will be responsible for curating unique wellness-focused activities for groups, from teambuilding to outdoor recreation. Quillin previously worked as a sales and marketing representative for NVR, a U.S.-based homebuilding company.