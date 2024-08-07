News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Want to Be More Productive? Science Says Stop Setting So Many (Darned) Deadlines.
The key, researchers say, is to stop allowing yourself to mistake urgency for importance and to avoid playing the “let’s start the day with a few quick wins” game. Inc. has more.
Why Gen Z and Millennial Workers Are Motivated Differently
A productivity expert argues in Fast Company that businesses can’t use a one-size-fits-all approach to keeping young employees engaged. For example, research suggests millennials value independence more than Gen Zers, who are more likely to thrive on a tight-knit team.
When a Coworker Keeps Giving You Unsolicited Advice
Whether someone frequently points out flaws before fully understanding your plans, gives input on topics where they’re not the expert but you are, or responds to a straightforward request with suggestions about things you didn’t ask about, getting advice out of the blue can feel like a jab at your skills and competency. But chances are, according to Harvard Business Review, your colleagues or boss aren’t out to criticize you, but to offer a fresh perspective.
Why This Stoic Philosophy Expert Doesn’t Believe in Setting Goals
Best-selling author Ryan Holiday told GQ how he wrote 16 books with a relatively low-key schedule: “You can be a very successful, creative, artistic person and keep banker’s hours — or better.”