People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Stephanie Byington

Visit Seattle has appointed veteran Seattle marketing executive Stephanie Byington as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Byington, who has worked in the local marketing industry for more than 20 years, has led marketing efforts for several influential Seattle area brands, including Slalom, Nordstrom, and Starbucks. At Visit Seattle, Byington will oversee all marketing and brand development initiatives to promote tourism across travel segments, including meetings and conventions, leisure, transient, and international markets.

John Wright

Hotel Terra Jackson Hole and Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, both part of the Noble House Hotels & Resorts collection, have appointed John Wright as area director of sales and catering. Wright will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of revenue generation for Hotel Terra and Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, including food and beverage sales for catering and on-property outlets. Wright, who has more than 20 years of experience working in hospitality, most recently worked as director of sales for Loews Minneapolis, spearheading the brand transition to the Lofton Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in early 2024.

Angela Showley

Kessler, a Southeast-based hospitality group, has named Angela Showley as its vice president of marketing and revenue. In this role, she will be responsible for leading the brand’s marketing strategies in addition to overseeing revenue generation across its entire hospitality portfolio. Showley has nearly 25 years of experience spearheading impactful marketing and communications initiatives through digital marketing, social media, advertising, and public relations across the travel and hospitality industry.