Jack Owens | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

20 in their twenties programme.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

It has developed considerably. The 20 in their twenties programme has led to me growing my network and eventually joining the PCMA Advisory Board for the EMEA region.

You are an alumni of our 20 in their Twenties program, can you share what your favorite part of that experience has been?

My favourite part of the experience has been the professional relationships and -friendships across all the alumni groups as well as wider community of PCMA.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

I think they really have their finger on the pulse of the industry and are the most innovative organisation when it comes to educational content for their members.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Hiking, Avid Tennis player, Sea Swimming.